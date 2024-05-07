First Alert Forecast: Some rain and rumbles overnight, then a breezy Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Picture perfect weather Tuesday will start to change overnight, with a round of scattered showers and some thunder moving in overnight. This will be the remnants of some severe weather rolling through the Great Lakes. We don’t expect severe weather, but we could get some thundery downpours. These will occur between midnight and sunrise, meaning most, if not all of the wet weather will be gone by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be another fairly nice day with a good deal of sun and warm air, but we’ll have to deal with a noticeable wind out of the west. An approaching cold front will bring a few showers by late afternoon and evening, but the majority of the daylight hours on Wednesday will be dry.

Our pattern becomes more active and unsettled starting Thursday with more clouds, cooler air, and some off-and-on rain showers on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. So, while we will have to deal with some wet weather at times for the opening weekend of the Lilac Festival and Mother’s Day on Sunday, no day will be a washout.