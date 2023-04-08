First Alert Forecast: Spring Fever will be in the air later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is not often that Western New York enjoys such an extended period with dry, sunny weather, especially this time of the year. However, that will be the forecast for the upcoming week as a huge high-pressure system is anchored across the northeast and the great lakes. And as a bonus, much warmer temperatures will gradually arrive in the coming days.

Saturday night, will bring patchy clouds with another chilly night likely. The low temperature is expected to be in the upper 20s. Easter Sunday looks to be a bight, sunny day. It will be another chilly start to the early morning with readings in the 30s, but by the afternoon, the mercury will reach the lower 50s. More sunshine expected for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It will be a slow warming trend with the temperature reaching the lower 60s on Monday and then pushing into the upper 60s by Wednesday. It appears the warmth will keep coming as the mercury to reach the 70s by Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Keep in mind that even with much warmer weather, it will likely be much cooler for communities near Lake Ontario.

Stay with News 10NBC First Alert Weather for any updates to the forecast.