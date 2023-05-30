First Alert Forecast: Summer arrives early in Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Summer does not officially arrive on the calendar for another three and a half weeks (June 21), but it certainly feels more like the month of June here in Western New York. A persistent ridge of high pressure has been anchored over the northeast for the better portion of a week and will likely continue through the end of the work week. It is not likely that we will come close to a record high temperature (all in the 90s this week), but you can expect unseasonably warm weather and increasing amounts of humidity for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. More comfortable weather returns for the weekend.

Tuesday night, look for clear skies and a low temperature in the middle 50s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will bring more sunshine and more warmth to Western New York. The high temperature should once again be in the middle 80s, but a little cooler near Lake Ontario. A cold front will arrive later Friday which will bring some relief in the form of cooler temperatures and lower humidity just in time for the weekend. That will be good timing if you are going to the Fairport Canal Days.

