First Alert Forecast: Summer–like weather lasts one more day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Today will make six days in a row with unseasonably warm temperatures with one more day warmth to go for Rochester. It is not unusual to see a few scattered days of warmth in the month of April. However, it is the duration and the intensity of the heat that has been quite uncommon for Western New York. Tomorrow will feature another day of near 80 degree weather, but a cold front will arrive Sunday night and that will put to an end to the toasty temperatures with sharply cooler weather to start the week.

Saturday night look for partly cloudy skies and a temperature falling into the low to middle 50s. Sunday will bring more sunshine, and as mentioned, a high temperature near 80 degrees. Sunday night the clouds will be on the increase with showers and a few thunderstorms developing by late evening. The rain could be heavy at times for the overnight. The low temperature will be in the upper 40s. Monday, as a cold front clears the area, it will be back to the heavy jacket. You can expect occasional showers, breezy and a high temperature only in the middle 50s. Tuesday will bring a gusty wind, passing rain showers and it could be cold enough for even some wet flurries to mix in the higher elevations. The temperature will only rise into the middle to upper 40s. It should be mainly dry on Wednesday, but it will remain blustery and rather cool.

