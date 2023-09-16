First Alert Forecast: Sunshine will begin to fade for Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As Hurricane Lee makes landfall along the coast of Nova Scotia, high-pressure remains anchored over the eastern great lakes. This set up has produced some fine September weather for Saturday for Western New York. Looking ahead a cold front will begin to approach the area late Sunday and Sunday night. Although most of daytime hours on Sunday look to be dry, there will be the small chance of a few sprinkles of rain by the evening. Some of these sprinkles and scattered light showers will then linger into Monday.

Saturday night look for mainly clear skies early, then patchy clouds likely to return later Saturday night. It will not be as cool as the last two nights, but the temperature will still fall to near 50 degrees. Sunday should bring a few breaks of sunshine for the morning, then mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. And if you are going to the Bills game in Buffalo, there is only the small chance of sprinkles by the end of the game. The high temperature in the lower 70s. There is then a better chance of a passing showers later Sunday night into Monday. The high temperature on Monday will be in the upper 60s.

Even though summer season is winding down on the calendar, the longer-range pattern tells a different story. Unseasonably warmer weather looks to return by the end of the week with 80-degree temperatures likely by Friday and Saturday.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.