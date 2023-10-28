First Alert Forecast: The dry weather will not last

Latest Weather Video 10/28/23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A low-pressure system will be developing quickly over the Tennessee Valley Saturday night and that storm will move just south of Western New York for Sunday. An expansive areawide rainfall is expected for us over the next 24 hours. In addition, a brisk north to northeasterly wind will make this a cold rainfall with any significant improvement probably not happening until the second half of the week. As a result, any real moderation to the temperature will be delayed until Thursday and Friday.

Saturday night, look for mainly clear skies for the evening, then the clouds will increase later tonight. There is the chance of a rain shower by the early morning hours. The low temperature will be in the middle 40s. Sunday brings a steady rain at times for the morning. Then rain showers will be off and on for the afternoon. The temperature will likely stay in the middle 40s. More periodic showers are likely for Sunday night and Monday and again the temperature will struggle to reach the middle 40s. Tuesday will bring breaks of sunshine with the temperature still in the mid 40s. Halloween evening looks chilly for the little ghosts and goblins as the temperatures falls through the 30s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.