First Alert Forecast: The steady rain has ended

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We needed rain, unfortunately it was not good timing for the folks going out to the Lilac Festival and the PGA Championship at Oak Hill. The steady, soaking rain has ended with rain gauge measurements running between .50” to 1.25”. The greater rainfall totals were found on the east side of the Genesee Valley, including the Finger Lakes. Fortunately, there was never a threat of severe weather. A cold front is now passing the area with high pressure building in behind the front. This will dry out the atmosphere and bring a pleasant end to the weekend.

Saturday night, look for any sprinkles to come to an end with breaks in the cloud cover expected. The low temperature will be near 50 degrees. Sunday, if you are going to the Lilac Festival or the final round of the PGA, the weather will cooperate. It could be a little breezy for the morning, but look for lots of sunshine. The high temperature will make it into the low to middle 70s. Monday will bring more sunshine, and it will be a little cooler. The temperature is expected to only reach the lower 60s. Tuesday will feature more sunshine, and the temperature will rebound into the middle 70s.

Stay tuned to New 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.