First Alert Forecast: Wednesday was the hottest day so far this season and more heat is on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The high temperature on Wednesday at the Rochester Airport was at least 85 degrees. That is the warmest day so far this season and the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists expects another two days of unseasonably warm weather for Western New York. Right now, there is little chance of nearing the record high temperatures for Thursday and Friday, but mercury will be some 10 to 15 degrees above the historical averages for Rochester. As a result, it will feel more like late June or early July. However, a cold front will pass over the area later Friday, and this will bring much cooler temperatures just in time for the weekend.

Wednesday night look for clear, moonlit skies. It will be another pleasant night with the low temperature within a few degrees of 60. Thursday and Friday will be mainly sunny with the high temperature for both days in the upper 80s. A little cooler for communities near Lake Ontario. If you are going to the Fairport Canal Days, or the Genesee Air Show Saturday, it will likely bring a refreshing change with the temperature in the middle 70s. It will be breezy at times with the skies becoming partly to mostly sunny. Sunday will feature partly sunny skies and a temperature in the lower 70s.

