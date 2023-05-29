First Alert Forecast: Too Much of a Good Thing?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monday makes nine days in a row of dry weather for Rochester and very little rain, if any, expected this week. As a result, the month of May is now running 1.5 inches below normal for rainfall. That is nearly half the usual precipitation for the month. In addition, the temperature is expected to continue to warm for the coming days and that will increase the rate of evaporation. This will likely compound the dry conditions. On a positive side, this led to some beautiful weather over this holiday weekend.

Monday night look for mainly clear skies. It will not be a cool as the last few nights with the low near 53 degrees. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will bring more sunshine. It will be noticeably warmer as the high temperatures pushes into the low to middle 80s. Thursday should reach 86 degrees, which would be the warmest day so far this season. Humidity has been very low this weekend, but the dew point Is expected to rise in the coming days. This will also decrease the comfort level for the middle of the week. This first small chance of a spotty shower will be Friday as some cooler and drier weather returns for the upcoming weekend.

