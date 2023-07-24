First Alert Forecast: Tropical weather continues for Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday a few thunderstorms rolled though the city of Rochester earlier in the day. Although we had several downpours and lightning strikes, fortunately the storms did not last very long. In addition, we had severe thunderstorms develop over Wayne County where winds potentially were gusting more than 55 miles per hour. However, much of that rough weather is now moving into central and eastern New York state.

Looking ahead, our attention turns to what is expected is some very uncomfortable weather arriving for the remainder of the work week. Excessive amounts of heat and humidity will mean air conditioning will be going at a premium through Friday.

Monday night, look for any lingering thundershowers to come to an end. Otherwise, patchy clouds can be expected for most of the night with a low temperature near 63 degrees. Tuesday will bring partial sunshine with the chance of another shower or thundershower for the afternoon. The mercury will rise into the middle 80s. Then for the first time since July 9, Rochester will have a good opportunity to reach 90 degrees. In fact, Western New York should be near 90 for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It is expected that this heat, in concert with much higher amounts of humidity, will mean it will feel tropical through the end of the week. Right now, it appears that cooler and drier weather will return for next weekend.

