First Alert Forecast: Unsettled for Monday with heat building for the 4th through end of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Keep the umbrella handy on Monday as showers and a few downpours are likely during the morning, and parts of the afternoon. Like we have seen the last couple of days, some localized flash flooding is possible, so keep an eye to the sky. We should start to see some improvement in the weather later in the day and at night. Fireworks on Monday should be OK but some low clouds and fog may present some issues.

Looking at Tuesday the 4th of July, we will be much drier but will notice the heat building as temps reach the mid and upper 80s. Weather looks just fine for fireworks on Tuesday night. The heat and humidity will stick around for Wednesday and Thursday, before some storms arrive later in the week and drop temps towards next weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the rain for Monday and the heat next week.