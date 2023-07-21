First Alert Forecast: Weather will be much improved for the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Any isolated thundershowers that are lingering through the Finger Lakes will come to an end.

That will leave us with a reasonable amount of heat and humidity for the weekend. In fact, due to a large high-pressure system that will slowly overspread the area, weather-wise this could be one of the best summer weekends for Western New York.

Friday night, look for just a few patchy clouds to give way to clearing skies. The temperature will fall through the 70s to near 60 degrees by Saturday morning. We cannot rule out a spotty thundershower for the Finger Lakes for Saturday. Otherwise, we should enjoy plenty of sunshine with lower humidity for the balance of the day. The high temperature will be within a few degrees of 80 degrees.

Sunday more sunshine is expected with the high temperature rising into the lower 80s. Looking ahead to next week, there will be an increasing threat of thundershowers for later Monday and Tuesday.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.