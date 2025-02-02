First Alert Forecast: Weatherwise, a little of this, a little of that for this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An area-wide snowfall has arrived to finish the weekend. However, this snow will taper off to flurries with little, if any, additional accumulation for Sunday night. Most areas should see an inch of total accumulation. There is the chance of some freezing drizzle later Sunday night south of Rochester, but no significant icing is expected. The temperature will slowly rise into the lower 30s by Monday morning.

Western New York will transition to milder temperatures Monday afternoon as the mercury will rise above freezing and eventually reach the lower 40s by the end of the day. This warmer weather will bring rain showers to the area with maybe some patchy fog as the snow and ice begins to melt. Monday night the temperature begins to drop again with rain changing to snow. The low temperature will be near 28 degrees.

Tuesday the temperature keeps falling with readings dropping through the 20s. Look for a few more snow showers with a gusty wind. Then the potential for a messy mix of winter weather is a possibility for Wednesday night into Thursday as rapid change in temperature is possible through mid-week. How much ice, snow, or rain will still have to be determined by the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists in the coming days.

