First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert continues for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first storm passed to the south of Western New York yesterday – with little fanfare. The second storm is likely to be more significant as it nears Rochester by Wednesday. There are still some uncertainties on the exact track, temperature and the type of precipitation. However, there is sufficient concern on the local impact that the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists will continue a yellow alert for Wednesday.

Tonight look for wet snow flurries off and on for the overnight. Little or no accumulation is expected. Tuesday will feature gray skies again with just a passing flurry. There will be a gusty wind with the high temperature in the middle 30s.

As mentioned, Wednesday there is a News 10NBC yellow alert in effect. Look for wet snow developing by midday. The snow may mix with sleet or rain through by the evening. No doubt there is the potential for slippery conditions for the late afternoon commute with several inches of accumulation possible by Wednesday evening. The high temperature in the middle 30s. Wednesday night and Thursday will bring more snow showers with some additional accumulation likely. Gusty winds are likely for Thursday with the temperature falling into the 20s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert for updates on the forecast.