First Alert Forecast: Yellow alert for occasional torrential downpours

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just about everybody will see a soaking rain Saturday night, but a bigger question is who will get the flooding rain saturday night. Humidity levels will continue to rise and this moisture laten atmosphere will continue to fuel any thunderstorms. The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists expect most areas will see at least a half inch of rain, but some localized communities could measure one to two inches by Sunday morning. As a result, News 10 NBC will continue a yellow alert for Western New York for Saturday night.

Saturday night, the rain will be off and on with several rounds of downpours possible. It appears that the greatest risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms will be between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday night/Sunday morning. Where this heavy rain occurs, creeks and streams will be running high and ponding on area roads will be likely. The temperature will only fall into the upper 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday the chance of rain will diminish significantly. Look for partial sunshine with just a spotty thundershower is possible. It should be dry most of the time with the high temperature within a few degrees of 80. Monday will bring partial sunshine again with a passing shower or thunderstorm possible. The high temperature should return to the middle 80s. Tuesday any thundershowers will come to an end and the humidity starting to diminish during the afternoon. The high temperature near 80 degrees. It should be much more comfortable for Wednesday as it will be cooler and drier with plenty of sunshine.

