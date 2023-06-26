First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert For Rough Storms Moving Through Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The combination of high humidity, morning sunshine and an unstable atmosphere has produced numerous strong to severe thunderstorms today. The greatest threat has been for torrential rain, lightning, gusty wind, and small hail. This threat will likely continue until the very early evening when these storms will diminish and slowly move to the east of Rochester. As a result, News 10NBC First Alert weather team has issued a yellow alert for the remainder of the afternoon. If you are going to the Jazz Festival, you can expect conditions to improve rapidly for the evening shows.

Tonight, look for showers and thundershowers to taper off and move east into Central New York by the early evening. It will be a muggy night with the low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday there will be a few breaks of sun early, then showers and thundershowers will redevelop by midday into the afternoon. At this point, the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists do not expect severe weather, but thunder is possible during the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. And again, it will be another day with higher humidity. Finally, a break is expected in the tropical weather on Wednesday. Any morning showers will end with a drop to the humidity. The high temperature will be in the lower 70s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.