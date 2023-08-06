First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for strong storms on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a pleasant, comfortable weekend it appears the tropical air is set to move into the area and with it the potential for strong thunderstorms. Low-pressure and a surge of much higher humidity will arrive in Western New York during Monday afternoon and evening. This unstable airmass will likely produce several periods of showers and thunderstorms. The greatest threat will be for torrential rain and gusty straight-line winds. As a result, the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists have issued a yellow alert due to the potential for severe weather.

Sunday night look for dry conditions early, then showers and thunder are expected later tonight. No severe weather is likely Sunday night. The low temperature will be in the upper 60s. Monday should start mainly dry with a few breaks of sunshine, then an occasional shower or thunderstorm is expected for the afternoon and evening. Any storms could produce torrential rain and gusty winds. The humidity will be running very high with the temperature pushing the middle 80s. Tuesday more showers are likely, but any severe weather will have ended. The temperature will be in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday will feature more sunshine and pleasant weather returning with the temperature in the lower 80s.

