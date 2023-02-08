First Alert Weather: Breezy day ahead but the high wind threat is behind us

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a windy Thursday night with many areas seeing gusts between 50-60 mph, the rest of Thursday will feature breezy and colder conditions.

There are lots of clouds in the forecast with temperatures in the 30s. A much drier day is ahead with nothing more than a brief shower or flurry.

Winds today will gust around 30mph so the breeze will be noticeable but not damaging the rest of our Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather on Saturday looks cold but nice as clouds clear for some sunshine.

Sunday will be pleasant with some sunshine and temperatures back into the 40s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest look ahead to next week as we track another windy storm to end next week.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.