First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert posted for Wednesday due to storm potential

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We do not need the rain, but Rochester will see plenty of wet weather Monday night and Tuesday morning. There is the potential for between a half inch to a full inch of rainfall before it tapers off around noon on Tuesday. This will usher in much cooler weather for Tuesday before stormy weather arrives for the middle of the week.

Monday night, look for cloudy skies and sprinkles of rain for the early evening. However, this will likely turn into a steadier rain around midnight. The low temperature will be in the lower 40s. Tuesday the light showers will taper by midday, but it will be damp and much cooler. There could be some patchy fog with temperatures remaining in the upper 40s. The southern tier will be a bit milder with the temperature rising into the middle 50s. Wednesday, a surge of warmer, more humid air will arrive. Temperatures will feel more like early summer as the mercury pushes into the lower 70s. However, there is some concern for strong thunderstorms that could be arriving by late afternoon and evening on Wednesday. As a result, News 10NBC has issued a yellow alert during Wednesday for the potential for damaging wind, torrential rain, lightning, and hail.

