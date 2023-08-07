First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert; storms wind down this evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A potent area of low pressure continues to spin across Western New York, producing widespread severe weather from NYS all the way south into the Virginias. Storm damage has been somewhat limited across our region, with a few wind damage reports producing scattered outages. Storms have also been producing locally heavy rain, so ponding on roads is a possibility until these storms exit. That will happen around 7 or 8 o’clock Monday evening, as the low pulls away. Our weather quiets down after that, and our Yellow Alert expires.

We won’t be done with the rain, though. Scattered showers will continue off and on on Tuesday, with a rumble of thunder possible, but no severe weather. Wednesday should be a nice day with fair and dry weather, before another round of some scattered showers and storms on Thursday.