First Alert Weather: A little cool, a little unsettled this week

After some much needed rain to start the week, we enjoyed sunshine and dried out on Tuesday. However, rain returns tonight as another wave of low pressure moves in. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will start off damp with rain increasing through the morning, then becoming more scattered in the afternoon before ending overnight. Overall, Wednesday will be a cooler day with temperatures in the mid-60s. Thursday is looking dry in the morning, with a better chance for afternoon or evening showers. Temperatures will be a bit milder, with highs in the lower 70s on Thursday. Showers are likely on Friday with cooler temperatures in the upper 60s, then we should see an end to the more unsettled and showery weather.

Father’s Day weekend is looking pretty good, with warming air and dry weather. Temperatures on Saturday will be a little cool, with highs in the lower 70s with clouds and sunshine.

A nice warming trend begins on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s Sunday and Monday. Getting back to summer-like weather as we head into next week.