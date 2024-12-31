First Alert Weather: 2024 goes out mild and wet

ROCHESTER. N.Y. It was an eventful year weatherwise in Rochester, from the solar eclipse to tornado warnings to the aurora borealis (which actually has a chance to return tonight but will be hidden behind clouds), and it looks like 2024 will be going out with some rain. Temperature wise it’ll be relatively mild again, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. There will be a few breaks in the clouds this morning, but by noon clouds will have mostly taken over the sky, and then rain showers will enter the region around 5pm. Those will be on and off all the way through midnight, so make sure to bring a rain jacket for New Year’s Eve; and maybe ditch the party boots for some rain boots.

New Year’s Day starts with the continuation of that rain, but it will turn to snow from west to east as the morning goes on, and by the end of the day everyone will have seen a few wet flakes. Only minor accumulation is expected by the evening commute; perhaps a few tenths to an inch up to an inch. Overall, conditions should be manageable, but still be aware of that snow if you’re on the road tomorrow.

The low pressure system that will be giving us said rain and snow will then pass on by, but behind it will come cold northwest winds which will begin a lake effect snow pattern. A snow band may develop over Rochester on Thursday morning, but it is forecasted to shift east, where it will remain for the most part. As is usually the case with lake effect snow, there is a little uncertainty as to the exact positioning, and thus as to the exact amounts of snow town by town. But in general, the snow band is expected to drift away from Rochester for Friday, before a possible dip back down south on Saturday. We encourage you to stay tuned to News10 NBC to see how this forecast develops.

Here’s to a fantastic 2025!