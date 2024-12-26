First Alert Weather: 2024 will end with no winter weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Airport managed to see more than 21 inches of snow for the month of December. And, if no additional snowfall takes place, that will be just shy of the long-term average for the month (22.4 inches).

That appears to be the likely forecast to end 2024 as mild air is set to spread into Western New York through New Year’s Eve. A high-pressure system anchored in the northeast will ensure a south to southwesterly wind flow which will bring unseasonably mild temperatures starting this weekend.

In addition to the warmth, rain and perhaps foggy weather will be likely later Saturday night into Sunday.

Thursday night, Look for mostly cloudy skies with a low temperature in the middle 20s. Friday you can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. That sunshine should push temperatures close to 40 degrees.

Saturday more clouds and scattered rain showers are possible. The temperature rising into the lower 40s. Sunday could be a steady rain at times with patchy fog. The high temperature could be close to the middle 50s.

Early indications are it will be rainy for New Year’s Eve with a slow transition to winter for New Year’s Day.

