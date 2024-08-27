First Alert Weather: 90 degree temps will not last

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday was the hottest weather in about three weeks for Western New York as most communities were near 90 degrees. However, the mid-summer temperatures will not last as a cold front approaches Rochester during the next 24 hours.

This front will likely bring a few showers and thunderstorms for later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. But as this front makes a pass over the area, the humidity and the temperature will decrease significantly. The high temperature Wednesday will likely be some 15 degrees cooler.

Tuesday night, look for dry weather for the early evening, then showers and thunderstorms will become more likely after 11:00 p.m. with some gusty storms possible. Plenty of humidity with a low near 69 degrees. Wednesday will bring another shower or thundershower for the morning, then just mostly cloudy for the afternoon. It will turn noticeably cooler and drier with the high temperature in the middle 70s. Thursday brings more sunshine and pleasant weather with the high temperature in the middle 70s.

The holiday weekend is expected to bring some showers and thundershowers for Saturday with mainly dry weather for Sunday. Both days will be near 80 degrees. Labor Day looks to be dry, but much cooler with maybe just a hint of fall season with most of the day in the 60s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.