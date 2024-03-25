First Alert Weather: A balmy breeze and late day showers Tuesday

Monday marks exactly two weeks from the total solar eclipse, and we’d love to see a repeat of Monday’s weather on April 8th.

Sunshine will give way to a mainly starlit sky overnight, but a breeze will keep us from turning as chilly as recent nights. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s with a few more clouds building in by morning.

Tuesday will likely be the mildest day of the week with temperatures pushing 60 degrees thanks to a noticeable breeze out of the south. But, we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky and some rain showers developing later in the afternoon and evening.

This is ahead of a cold front that will slowly move through on Wednesday. Outside of a stray shower, Wednesday should be free of rain with a little bit of sun, and temperatures in the upper 50s, but falling later in the day. The rest of the work week looks calm and quiet with some sun and seasonably chilly air.

The Easter weekend at this point remains quiet, with temperatures in the lower to mid-40s, so just a little cooler than average. It is worth noting that there may be some sort of a storm along the east coast, so it’ll be worth watching the trend, but for now we’re going with a dry forecast.