First Alert Weather: A BEAUTIFUL Saturday ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ve been waiting for this. We’re about to have our first weekend where BOTH days are nice out in months! Expect sunny skies today and tomorrow, with high temperatures around 70 today and 60 tomorrow. The lakeshore will feel 5-10 degrees cooler. Winds today will come out of the northwest with highest gusts around 20-25 MPH, with calmer winds tomorrow. Temperatures Saturday night get down to the low 40s, and a little colder in some higher elevations spots; it may be a good idea to bring in any sensitive plants incase of patchy frost.

Monday is even warmer with sunny skies and high temps in the mid 70s, then we see the return of rain showers late Tuesday and through Thursday. These should not leave as much rain as the cutoff low we had last week, and temperatures stay in the 70s all the way into next weekend.

Get outside today and enjoy the beautiful weather!!

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.