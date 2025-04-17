First Alert Weather: A big warmup is in store for WNY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After yesterday’s (not so abnormal) morning snowflakes, the cold air is still lingering for Thursday morning. We’ll get to just below seasonable temperatures today in the low 50s, but with plenty of sunshine. Then, starting tomorrow, WNY is in store for a warmer weather pattern… FINALLY!

Friday will feature some showers, but the headline will be the temperature — We could reach 70 degrees! The last time we got that warm was March 14th. Then, Saturday is looking a few degrees warmer, with many of us once again possibly reaching 70 degrees. Again, showers will be possible, except this time a rumble of thunder is possible. No severe thunderstorms are expected.

Easter Sunday is looking nice and dry, but significantly cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s… This will be the only below average temperature day out of the next ten. Morning temperatures for easter egg hunts will start in the low 40s, then climb into the high 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will decrease throughout the day.

Some more showers in the forecast for the first half of next week, but warm temperatures remain and we won’t reach freezing during the night anymore. Look forward to drier weather the second half of the week, and temperatures leaning above average through the end of April.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.