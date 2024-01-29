First Alert Weather: A break from the rain and snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We had a little bout of winter over the weekend, with an inch or two of dense, wet snow, but that is about all we we’ll see in the next week or so. We are entering a very quiet weather pattern with little to no snow or rain. We may see a few rain or wet snow showers on Thursday, but that shouldn’t amount to anything. That being said, we will tend to keep the clouds around, at least for the short term. Temperatures will remain slightly above average through Thursday, then drop off into the lower 30s by Friday and into the weekend.

If you’ve noticed our lack of sunshine and abundance of gray sky, you may start to notice a change by the weekend and into next week. We should enter into a weather pattern that could be more conducive to some blue sky and sunshine. So, for the short term, we’re taking a break from any winter precipitation, but we know that winter is far from done.