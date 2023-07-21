First Alert Weather: A breezy and cool Friday with a shower will turn to a pleasant weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be mixed clouds and sun on Friday with a passing shower or brief thunder threat into early afternoon but most of the day will be rain free.

Cooler weather with temperatures in the 70s are in store. There will be a noticeable breeze out of the northwest with some gusts over 20mph this afternoon.

Fair weather is expected on Friday night. The weekend is looking nice with mostly sunny skies for Saturday and temperatures near 80. Low humidity and comfortable weather into Saturday night.

Sunday looks nice as well with temps a couple degrees warmer into the low 80s. Mainly dry but an isolated shower possible Saturday and perhaps a shower later Sunday evening but nothing that will severely impact outdoor plans.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the weekend weather and what promises to be a hotter more humid week ahead next week.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.