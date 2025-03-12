First Alert Weather: A brighter and milder end to the work week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Temperatures on Wednesday were a good twenty to thirty degrees colder than Tuesday’s numbers, putting us in the 30s. But we’re headed up again, and quickly. We’ll see a clearing sky Wednesday night, which means more sunshine will return on Thursday. Temperatures will also climb into the 50s throughout the region. Friday will likely be the warmest day, with many spots pushing the mid 60s. But, with a light overall wind, a chilly lake breeze will set up. This means communities within a few miles of Lake Ontario will hold in the 40s, with widespread 60s and possibly even lower 70s south of the Thruway. But overall, Friday will be a very nice day.

We’ll keep the mild weather going into the weekend. The forecast for the St. Patrick’s Day parade still looks pretty good, with a warm wind and just the slight chance of a shower. So at this point, we’re planning on a dry parade, but we’ll let you know if that changes, as there will be some showers nearby on Saturday.

Sunday will turn wet, with a storm system moving in bringing periods of rain, and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. We’ll fall from the 60s over the weekend, back into the 30s and lower 40s by Monday. Following that brief cool-down, we’ll warm up again quickly, back into the 50s by Tuesday and 60s next Wednesday. So, our rollercoaster ride of temperatures continues.