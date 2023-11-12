First Alert Weather: A chilly and breezy start to the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are waking up Sunday morning to another cloudy and chilly start.

Temperatures are in the 30s Sunday morning and will only make their way into the low 40s in the afternoon. However, this will come with a better chance for sunshine. Overcast skies Sunday morning will break and give way to a good amount of sun in the afternoon. We will be a bit breezy at times as well, but overall pleasant weather is expected.

Winds will pick up on Monday, but the good news is that they will be out of the south. This will bring us milder weather for Monday as afternoon highs reach the low 50s. We will remain generally dry through most of Monday before a few showers pop up after the evening commute. The same is for those heading out to buffalo for the Bills game Monday night.

A shower will be possible early before mostly cloudy skies sit around for most of the game. From Buffalo to Rochester, it will be gusty too with winds gust through the evening, and overnight, near 30mph. The wind direction will change from the south to the west on Tuesday and that will bring us a quick shot of cooler air before much milder weather returns for the remainder of the week. A quick shower will also be possible early on Tuesday before sun returns in the afternoon.