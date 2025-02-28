First Alert Weather: A clear and cool morning turns to clouds, with snow and rain on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a much colder morning here in Rochester than the past few mornings, at least ten degrees colder in some areas. However, it is beautifully clear out! Unfortunately that won’t last for long. Clouds and yet another clipper system are moving through later today, bringing rain, snow, and lots of wind.

You can expect a mix of rain and snow to enter the area this afternoon, and tonight a cold front will give us a thin line of some heavy rain with strong winds gusting up to 35 MPH. Thin lake effect snow bands will develop overnight going into Saturday, which will result in some minor localized accumulations.

Lake effect snow showers continue into Sunday, but will break around noon; returning later in the evening off of Lake Ontario. But the snow totals won’t be major; what will be much more noticeable is the return of frigid arctic air. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the twenties, and wind chills will get down to the single digits on Sunday. Wind will be especially noticeable Saturday morning, with gusts near 40 MPH around 10am.