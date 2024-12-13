First Alert Weather: A clear, calm and cold start to the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The snow is done, but we’re sticking with the cold air, at least for now. A clear sky Friday night, combined with a fresh snowpack on the ground for most will lead to a cold start to the weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning will start in the lower teens away from Lake Ontario, and any sort of breeze at all will make it feel like the single digits. So, if you’re out for a morning walk with the dog, wear the heavy jacket and gloves! And maybe pack a coat for the pup, too. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky, aside from a few clouds as the Lake Ontario band retreats north through the day. Temperatures will remain chilly, in the upper 20s to near 30 on Saturday, despite that sunshine.

Clouds thicken up Saturday night, leading to a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday. This is ahead of our next system, which will bring some rain and wet snow showers to the region by Sunday afternoon. We don’t expect any accumulation or issues on roads, but Saturday will definitely be the better weekend day. We’ll remain green on the Threat Tracker into next week, despite a more active week. We’ll tend to see some off and on rain showers, and a fairly mild start to the week, but turn colder later in the week with an increasing chance for some snow showers.