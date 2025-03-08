First Alert Weather: A cold and windy weekend ahead, but a beautiful warmup next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re yet again dealing with strong winds today and tomorrow, with gusts up to 40 MPH today and 30 MPH on Sunday. Naturally we’re staying cold, with highs in the low 30s today and rising to the upper 30s tomorrow. At least today we’ll have a good amount of sunshine, but clouds return tomorrow and so does the chance for snow showers in the A.M. and light mix/rain in the P.M.

Look forward to mostly sunny skies and temps in the high 40s Monday, then temperatures potentially getting to 60 degrees Tuesday ahead of a cold front. That cold front will give us a rude awakening Wednesday morning with temps in the upper 20s, but that chill will be short lived as temps rise to the low 40s alongside some late rain showers.

Now for the really fun part… Thursday brings us back into the 50s with mostly sunny skies, then high pressure moving in brings us up to the mid to high 50s on Friday… And finally, southwest flow pushes up possibly above 60 degrees on Saturday ahead of yet another cold front. That cold front is part of a large scale rain system however, and we are closely monitoring it’s development to see how it might impact the parade. Right now it seems the rain will hold off until Saturday night into Sunday, but it’s too early to call. We’ll continue to keep you updated as we approach closer to the parade… Let’s hope the Irish can lend us some luck!

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates, and stay warm today! Try to enjoy the sunny skies too if you can, but if not, don’t worry – the sunshine will be back soon enough, and so will those spring-like temperatures!