First Alert Weather: A cold front sends us back to reality Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday featured temperatures well above average again, but a strong cold front swinging through will drop our high temperatures a good 25 degrees by Thursday afternoon. It’ll be a breezy and mostly cloudy night as that front passes through, but little to nothing in the way of rain. Thursday starts with some clouds, but we’ll clear things out nicely by the afternoon.

Despite that sun, we’ll struggle to make it into the lower 50s. Friday starts sunny, but clouds will thicken ahead of our next little disturbance. We may see a few showers by evening, but the majority of Friday looks dry at this point.

The same can be said for the weekend, with a mix of clouds and sun, and temperatures more typical of late October, in the lower 50s. Monday morning starts off freezing (literally, we’ll be near 32 degrees), but we’ll begin another nice warming trend starting Monday afternoon.

Tuesday through Thursday will feature temperatures in the 60s and 70s, including Halloween. That being said, we’re tracking our next batch of rain, which may try to sneak in while the Trick or Treaters are out. This is still more than a week away, so we’ll keep you posted on the Halloween forecast.