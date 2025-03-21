First Alert Weather: A cold morning with no major warmup today, but plenty of sun!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Over the past week or so, we have seen numerous days that started near freezing and topped out around SEVENTY degrees! …Unfortunately, we’re getting that cold morning today, without the warmup later. High temperatures across WNY today will be in the low to mid 40s, but high pressure nudging in will promote clear skies. Winds will shift from northwest to west, gusting up to around 20 MPH.

Skies stay clear and cold tonight, so if you’re going out, keep that jacket handy! Tomorrow we’re tracking a cold front that will bring in some light rain in the morning into the afternoon, and cold air behind that front may turn some of the last drops into flakes, but only a coating of snow is expected at worst. Some lake snow is also possible afterwards as northwest wind gusting up to 30 MPH takes over. Saturday night sees us reaching the low 20s… If we trend warmer, that chance for lake snow goes way down. Either way, you’re gonna need your jacket again.

We don’t get much warmer for Sunday, topping out in the low 40s, but we’ll have mostly sunny skies and light winds up until Sunday night when a warm front brings clouds and a mix of rain and snow. Only minor accumulations are expected, and only in the higher elevations near and south of the Finger Lakes.

