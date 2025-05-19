First Alert Weather: A cold night with frost for some

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We saw a beautifully clearing sky on Monday, which is leading to a frosty night for some Monday night. Frost Advisories are posted for the majority of our area, but the best chance of seeing some frost will be locations away from Lake Ontario, and south of Rochester. Still, some patchy frost is possible even closer to the city. So, if you bought some new potted plants or put some new vegetables in the ground, you may want to either bring them in or cover them. Frost may pose some issues to those plants that are the most susceptible to the cold.

Once the sun comes up Tuesday morning, any frost threat will fade quickly, and we’ll enjoy a nice day with a mostly sunny sky. Despite the sun, it’ll still be a little cool, with highs holding in the 50s. But, take advantage of the dry weather, because we have a wet weather pattern that will be developing by Wednesday. Rain showers Wednesday morning will become more numerous into the afternoon. Thursday will likely prove to be our wettest day, but showers will stick around into Friday. Some areas will pick up another inch or so of rain by the time we finish this work week.

If you’re looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, there is some good news, and bad news. The bad news is the weather will remain will with a few more showers on Saturday. But the good news is that weather will begin to at least show some improvement through the weekend!