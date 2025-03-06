First Alert Weather: A cold wind and flakes linger into Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We went from near 60 degrees on Wednesday to snow on Thursday. March is behaving like March likes to behave! The return to winter-like weather will last not only into Friday, but into at least the first half of the weekend. Starting with Friday: we’ll continue to see some lake snow showers, especially north of the Thruway, but with little accumulation expected. The lake snow may be localized and minimal, but the wind and cold will be widespread. Highs on Friday will hold in the 30s once again, with a gusty wind pushing 40 mph at times. On the plus side, we should see a fair amount of sun returning to the Rochester region.

This will last into the first part of the weekend, with a partly to mostly sunny sky. That being said, Saturday will likely be the coldest of the bunch, with highs near freezing and a noticeable wind once again. Sunday will see an uptick in clouds, and a few passing snow showers or flurries, with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s.

We’ll see our next warm up next week, with highs on Monday in the 40s, upper 50s and lower 60s on Tuesday, and possibly stretching into Wednesday. We’ll be watching how far south a cold front from Canada makes it next week. If it doesn’t make it into western New York, there’s a good chance we’ll remain on the mild side. If it does, we’ll take a little step back on Thursday and Friday, before a potential warm up again by next weekend. If you’re keeping track, that would be the St. Patrick’s Day parade weekend. That is still over a week away, and there will be some changes to the forecast, but we’ll of course stay on top of it!