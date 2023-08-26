First Alert Weather: A cool and pleasant weekend on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up to a pleasant start to Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures as we are in the low 60s.

It is still a little sticky outside, but we will turn more comfortable Saturday afternoon. This will be thanks to a cold front that will swing through Saturday afternoon. This cold front will also bring a chance for an isolated rain shower, but most do look dry. Other than that, Saturday will be filled with partly cloudy skies, and cool weather as afternoon highs only make their way into the mid-70s.

We are even cooler on Sunday as afternoon highs struggle to make it into the 70s. A high around 70 is expected for Sunday, but we will see plenty of sunshine. We will also be a bit breezy Sunday afternoon with gusts around 20mph.

Moving into this week, weather looks to be generally quiet locally. Temperatures will once again cool down towards the middle of the week as another cold front swings by, but then it looks like Summertime temperatures return for Labor Day Weekend. High pressure looks to swing in during that timeframe which will also keep us on the dry side!