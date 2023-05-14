First Alert Weather: A cool day for mom

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Another sunny start to our region on this Mother’s Day Sunday, but we are a little cooler than the past few mornings.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 40s, and after that cool start, we will remain cool with high temperatures only making their way near 60 degree Sunday afternoon. The good news is that we will continue to see plenty of sunshine, so any plans outdoors for mom will be good to go just make sure you have the light jacket with you through today.

Temperatures will rebound Monday as they return to the upper 60s, and we will remain dry under mostly sunny skies. On Tuesday, we will be tracking a cold front taking aim at our region but most of the day looks dry. A shower or two looks possible in the evening, but most of the day will be dry with highs in the low 70s. It’s another quick shot of milder air though as this front will bring our temperatures crashing down for Wednesday.

Afternoon highs Wednesday will only be in themed 50s with some stuck in the upper 40s. It does have a silver lining though as there will be plenty of sun. Then our attention will be all on the PGA Championship at Oak Hill. The opening round on Thursday looks fine with plenty of sun, but Friday and Saturday will be worth watching as another cold front moves in. This front still looks like it will bring us showers, and now thunderstorms, Friday afternoon/evening.

Still days away but depending on how early storms pop we could see some issues with the Friday afternoon rounds. Then this area of low pressure will likely bring us showers into Saturday. Depending on how slow it moves out will determine how long showers stick around on Saturday.

Right now, we are trending slower with this system which means showers are now in the forecast through the day Saturday before clearing on Sunday. We will continue to keep an eye on this so stick with the First Alert Weather Team for updates.