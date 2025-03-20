First Alert Weather: A cooler but brighter end to the work week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first day of Spring arrived with Spring showers in Rochester and the Finger Lakes. This will be followed by cooler air that will be here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future. The details: Rain showers come to an end overnight, and temperatures tumbling into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Friday morning. High pressure building in means blue sky and sunshine on Friday – a nice way to end the first full day of Spring! Temperatures will be much cooler, peaking in the mid 40s, but that is perfectly “average” for late March.

The weekend will start with some rain showers Saturday morning, changing over to some wet snow showers as temperatures fall through the afternoon. That being said, expect little to no accumulation, and a little bit of sun before it sets. Sunday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun, but a little cooler.

Our next system arrives on Monday with mainly rain showers, but temperatures will once again begin to drop, cooling us off for the middle part of the week, with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40, along with a fair amount of clouds and some occasional rain and wet snow showers. One thing is for sure – we’re taking a break from the mild early Spring weather for a little bit.