First Alert Weather: A couple of lake effect showers Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re tracking a few lake effect showers Wednesday morning that are moving south of Rochester.

A breezy and cool day is in store with some sunny breaks and mainly dry weather midday into the early afternoon. Clouds and some spotty showers will develop late afternoon into the evening.

There will be clearing skies for Thursday with some sunshine into Friday and nice weather to end the week. Looking ahead to the weekend, we still need to watch for a possible washout on Saturday.

The northern edge of the steady rain is forecast to be fairly close to Rochester so we need to monitor that but for now it looks cold and wet Saturday.

Sunday will be breezy and showery with some dry time. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the weekend forecast.