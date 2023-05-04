First Alert Weather: A damp day on Thursday but better conditions this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be a damp and drizzly start to Thursday with some fog. Clouds will stay around through the afternoon with scattered showers and temperatures around 50.

Friday starts cloudy but we will see some sun breaking through during the afternoon. Clear skies settle in for Saturday with nice sunshine and milder weather for the weekend.

Temperatures could be near 70 away from the lake early next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the warmer pattern into next week.

