First-Alert Weather: A damp Saturday night

It is a damp and foggy night across the area. We will see drizzle and light rain showers through the night. It will remain mild with overnight lows dipping to 39°.

Sunday will feature steady rain through the first half of the day. New weather model data indicates that there will be several hours of drier weather during the afternoon. However, it will remain cloudy with high temperatures climbing to 50°. Rain will return Sunday evening with colder air ushering into the region.

Monday will be chillier with highs topping out at 41° along with lake effect rain and wet snow showers. The temperatures are trending colder for the week ahead with several chances for rain and wet snow showers.