First Alert Weather: A dry start to the weekend, but rain arrives Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A weak front has brought a return to the clouds across the region, but at this time we look to remain dry throughout Saturday.

Rather mild with highs in the mid 40s. Still quiet Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies and lows only remaining within a few degrees of 40. A storm system moving in on Sunday will bring an increasing chance of rain showers to the area by Sunday afternoon. Right now, Sunday morning appears to be dry but anytime after midday expect the rain chances to increase with some steady rain for a period of time. Highs Sunday will be flirting with 50.

While the main bulk of the rain now appears to be focusing well to our east with portions of eastern NY seeing one to two inches of rain on into Monday, as colder air wraps around the backside of this system it will turn cold enough Monday night into Tuesday morning to support snow showers and some lake enhanced snow across our region.

At this time accumulations appear to be minimal but a fresh inch or two is not out of the question.

Beyond Tuesday looks like quiet weather returns with clouds and sunshine through the period. Temperatures look to remain slightly above seasonable norms. Chances of a white Christmas are not looking to good this year in Rochester.