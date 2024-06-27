First Alert Weather: A fabulous Friday, then Yellow Alert for storms on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’ve issued a First Alert Yellow Alert for Saturday for storms. Most storms will stay below severe criteria, but a few storms could be strong with gusty winds, along with locally heavy rain.

This may be a problem for any 4th of July festivities and fireworks that are going on. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, you’ll want to check back in for frequent updates on the timing and impacts of those expected storms.

Before Saturday, we’ll see a fabulous Friday! A sun-filled sky will help warm us back into the upper 70s and lower 80s after starting off fresh and cool in the lower 50s. Humidity will remain low and comfortable, before slowly starting to climb Friday night. Some showers will start to move in by Saturday morning. Showers will turn into a better chance for some thunderstorms by later in the afternoon and evening. There will be a lot of moisture in the atmosphere, so any storm that does develop will dump heavy rain.

Sunday will begin to clear out after a few morning showers, giving way to more afternoon sun. Then we’ll see another nice stretch of weather Monday and Tuesday, before our next round of showers or storms later Wednesday. At this point, the 4th of July itself looks ok, but we’ll monitor any change in the holiday forecast.