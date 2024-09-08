First Alert Weather: A fall-like start to football season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cool, fall-like temperatures are taking us into the beginning of football season! After a wet start to this weekend, skies have mostly cleared out and partly cloudy conditions will persist throughout the day.

However, bring your coat and an umbrella with you if you are heading out to the Bills home opener in Orchard Park Sunday. Colder air from the north will keep things breezy with gusts around 30 mph and high temperatures barely touching the mid 60s. Advancement of northerly cold air over the relatively warm Lake Ontario could also bring lake enhanced rain showers in the afternoon. With drier low-level air, accumulation amounts will be minimal, and showers are expected to be short-lived. Similar weather will continue into Sunday night with partly cloudy skies, a chance of a brief lake enhanced shower, and temperatures in the low 50s.

Though we are green on the threat tracker for now, we are monitoring a small system for Monday that may bring us some stormy weather. Cold air at upper levels will provide an environment favorable for storm development bringing possible gusty winds and hail. This system should be out of our area by early Monday evening.

For the rest of next week, we are in the clear. Summer returns as a large area of high-pressure brings us a taste of southern heat. Temperatures will be increasing into the low to mid 80s by the end of the coming week.