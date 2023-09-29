First Alert Weather: A few clouds on Friday before a wonderful weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday morning is off to a wet start thanks to a few showers that have rolled through the region.

The shower chance will continue through the middle of the morning on Friday before drier weather swings in. Friday will be filled with a mixture of clouds and sun with more sun than clouds expected in the evening.

There is the slight chance for a light shower Friday afternoon east of Rochester but most will be dry. Temperatures Friday afternoon will make their way into the low 70s before colling down into the 50s Friday night.

Clearing skies are also expected Friday night and this will set the stage for a great weekend as high pressure takes over. Highs pressure will be in firm control of our weather this weekend which means plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Highs Saturday will reach the mid-70s before they reach the upper 70s by Sunday. So, any outdoor plans this weekend the weather will not have an impact pother than enjoying them.

This includes those heading to Highmark Stadium for the pivotal matchup against the Dolphins Sunday afternoon.