First Alert Weather: A few local lake effect showers through midweek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fall weather has descended into the Rochester region with a cool breeze on Monday and the next couple days.

Most of the time will be dry but for some lake effect rain showers will pass by from time to time off of Lake Erie. Be prepared for changeable and chilly weather next couple days. Best chances for showers will be west and south of Rochester but occasionally we will get some raindrops in the metro later this afternoon through Tuesday.

There will be a brief break Thursday and Friday with some decent weather to end the week. Keep an eye on the weekend forecast as a large storm system may bring a more soaking rainfall to the entire region on Saturday and Sunday. Stay Tuned to News10NBC for the latest on that system and also where the lake effect showers are later into Monday.