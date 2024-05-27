First Alert Weather: A few more showers and storms for Memorial Day

So far on this Memorial Day, we have seen a good number of showers and a bunch of clouds. However, things are expected to turn much nicer Monday afternoon. A passing shower or storm will be possible, and while the Yellow Alert will remain in effect for the rest of Monday afternoon, that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to enjoy the rest of it.

Monday afternoon will feature a mixture of sun and clouds, along with the chance for a passing shower or storm. Storms and showers will be much less widespread than Monday morning which means that the rest of the day is not a rain out. Temperatures are still expected to reach the upper 70s.

After a few lingering showers or pop-up storms Monday afternoon, we dry out by Tuesday morning before scattered showers Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday will be much cooler with highs in the 60s, and more comfortable as dew points drop through the day.

Refreshing air is in the forecast for much of this week with an isolated shower Wednesday and then dry weather by Thursday. Each of those days will feature highs in the mid- and low-60s.